Role playing game prepares Ashland for real life disaster

Ashland, Ore — The fictional town of River City is flooding and it’s up to the public, state and federal officials to keep everyone safe from the rising flood waters.
That’s the scenario community members of the real life town of Ashland had to endure as part of a disaster training simulation.
City officials, police, fire and everyday volunteers tackled logistics, emergency preparedness and disaster response scenarios.
It’s part of a role playing game designed to challenge community readiness in case of natural disaster.
“What would happen in a natural disaster from different perspectives different stakeholders both within the community, local government, local businesses, federal government and what you would do during that event with limited resources,” said Community Preparedness Coordinator Terri Eubanks.
The event continues Saturday with a new disaster and a new group of challenges for local disaster teams to overcome.
