Local organizations host water meeting Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two local organizations are hosting an event this weekend so you can voice your concerns about water scarcity.

The Water Action Community 2023 Launch is taking place Saturday at the Medford Library.

Organizers said it provides an opportunity for the public to speak about water scarcity, availability, and quality.

According to one organizer, the event is centered around taking action on water quality and use in the region.

“We have seen problems in the rogue basin in the last few years that have been very concerning. We are in a once in 1200-year mega-drought… We are using water as if there isn’t a problem or concern with scarcity,” Water League Executive Director Christopher Hall said.

Hall said that because of the drought, water quality has declined.

The event will be in the large meeting room at the Medford Library Saturday from 9 AM to 12 PM.