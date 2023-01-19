RSV cases on the rise in southern Oregon

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —RSV is on the rise in southern Oregon. Jackson County Public Health says it’s seeing higher numbers locally compared to the rest of the state.

Public Health Officer Dr. Leona O’Keefe says at the state level, RSV surged in November but southern Oregon is seeing that surge now.

According to the OHA, at the start of the month, the test positivity rate for the state was around 11%. Southern Oregon’s test positivity rate is almost 17%.

“Now most of the state is really decreasing in RSV except southern Oregon, in the last two weeks we’ve had a big rise in RSV, we may be plateauing so RSV may be dropping off over the next few weeks,” said Dr. O’Keefe.

There is good news, Dr. O’Keefe says that flu cases in the county have been decreasing.