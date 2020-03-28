Ruch Outdoor Community School partnering with Applegate businesses

Ruch, Ore. – Ruch Outdoor Community School is partnering with Applegate businesses bringing lunches to children in rural areas.
Code 3 Coffee and Snacks is providing an assortment of sandwiches and chips at their location on Hwy. 238.
While Indigo Grill will provide hot meals from 12-2:30 p.m. at their restaurant.
Ruch Outdoor Community School says they’re asking for donations, which can be dropped off at either business.
