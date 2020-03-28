Home
Ruch Outdoor Community School partnering with Applegate businesses

Ruch Outdoor Community School partnering with Applegate businesses

Local News Regional , , ,

Ruch, Ore. – Ruch Outdoor Community School is partnering with Applegate businesses bringing lunches to children in rural areas.

Code 3 Coffee and Snacks is providing an assortment of sandwiches and chips at their location on Hwy. 238.

While Indigo Grill will provide hot meals from 12-2:30 p.m. at their restaurant.

Ruch Outdoor Community School says they’re asking for donations, which can be dropped off at either business.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »