Oregon lawmakers support $2 trillion stimulus package

WASHINGTON D.C. — Congress approved a historic $2 trillion stimulus package for emergency aid throughout the U.S.

The approval was met with applause and cheers in the house chamber. Southern Oregon lawmakers are praising the bill and say it will bring an estimated $3.3 billion this year to unemployed Oregonians.

“Keep the workforce together, provide a safety net to those who are getting hurt right now and try to get to the other side of this,” Rep. Greg Walden said.

“We got so many gig workers. We got so many freelancers. We got so many part timers. None of them really got a fair shake in the unemployment system. That will change under this agreement,” Sen. Ron Wyden said.

The money will go toward small businesses, hospitals, unemployment benefits, and american families.

