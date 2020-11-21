Home
Rural Oregon counties sign letter to appeal covid-19 restriction

KLAMATH CO., Ore.– Rural counties in Oregon are fighting a similar battle to that in California.

Many county commissioners across the state wrote a letter to Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

The letter argues the recent restrictions on public gatherings among other Covid-19 closures, don’t make sense in rural Oregon.

Each Klamath County commissioner signed the letter.

Commissioner Donnie Boyd said, “It was, in my mind a decision that best effected Klamath and the letter stated what I thought we should be doing in the county so I was willing to sign on.”

The letter emphasized a change in restrictions on restaurants and bars, places of worship, schools and state agencies.

The letter was signed by 51 different Oregon politicians.

