Rural Oregon counties sign letter to appeal covid-19 restriction

KLAMATH CO., Ore.– Rural counties in Oregon are fighting a similar battle to that in California.
Many county commissioners across the state wrote a letter to Oregon Governor Kate Brown.
The letter argues the recent restrictions on public gatherings among other Covid-19 closures, don’t make sense in rural Oregon.
Each Klamath County commissioner signed the letter.
Commissioner Donnie Boyd said, “It was, in my mind a decision that best effected Klamath and the letter stated what I thought we should be doing in the county so I was willing to sign on.”
The letter emphasized a change in restrictions on restaurants and bars, places of worship, schools and state agencies.
The letter was signed by 51 different Oregon politicians.
