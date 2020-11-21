Home
Low cost shots for animals

Low cost shots for animals

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —The Jackson County Animal Shelter is providing low cost drive through vaccinations to animals tomorrow.

The drive through vaccination and licensing clinic is put on once a month by the shelter.

The shelter says this is a great opportunity for residents to have their dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens all vaccinated and licensed.

It is by appointment only and is from 9A.M. to noon.

The animal shelter says the $10 fee includes the vaccination and licensing, and is cheaper than doing it anywhere else.

According to the shelter, “they vaccinate the dog and then we take their information, and they leave with their dog vaccinated and licensed and everything is kinds of taken care of at one time for people at a reduced cost.”

If you miss tomorrows event, the shelter do it again the third weekend in December.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »