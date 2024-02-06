Police search for early morning hit and run suspect in Medford

Posted by Taylar Ansures February 5, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit and run that happened Monday morning at North Riverside Avenue and East McAndrews Road.

The hit and run happened around 4 a.m.

Police describe the car caught on surveillance video as a black compact sedan possibly missing the passenger side mirror.

The victim of the crash was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

“That pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where, as of earlier this morning, was still in surgery but was in pretty serious condition due to the injuries from that traffic crash,” said Medford Police Department’s Lieutenant Geoff Kirkpatrick.

If you have information about the car or the incident, call 541-770-4783 and reference case #24-2055.

Taylar Ansures
