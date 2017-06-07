S.O. Close To Homeless: Part Eleven

Medford, Ore. — NBC5 News is partnering with Access to start a community discussion, and bring you an in-depth look into the lives of people who are homeless, have been homeless, or who are very close to it.
In week 11, we’re meeting a woman who’s in a wheelchair, living on the street. Shannon Ray says her daughter’s mental health problems have landed them both in this position.
“Being homeless as a single woman at my age, you know, I’ve never been homeless before,” Ray said.
She’s seeking out services she never thought she would need at the Homeless Connect Resource Fair at the Medford Armory. But after living on the street, Ray says any help is invaluable.
“All my resources,” Ray said, “I try to utilize every resource that I can.”
Ray says she hasn’t always been in a wheelchair, and until now, she’s never been without a job or home.
“I had a three bedroom house, I was taking care of both my girls,” Ray said. “I came home one day to my oldest daughter… disciplining her younger sister, and I had to make a decision right then and there.”
Ray says her oldest daughter’s mental health problems can result in violence. That’s why she sent her youngest child to live with family in Texas, and why Ray’s ankle needed surgery last month.
Ray says she lost her job at Safeway, after her daughter showed up repeatedly, acting out, and the family lost their rental house for similar reasons. After couch surfing and staying in motels for a couple months, Ray says she can’t afford shelter anymore. These days, she sleeps wherever she feels most safe.
“Little corridors of places, mainly, little doorways,” Ray said. “Everybody’s safety is always at risk.”
Ray says she’s met plenty of people who choose homelessness,but for her, it’s something she’s working to get out of.
“I just want to be productive again, and feel normal in society. simple as that,” Ray said.
While ray doesn’t know where she’ll be tomorrow, she’s taking it one step a time, and always working to move forward.
“Even though you’re going through a storm, no matter how long it is, just to be that tugboat,” Ray said. “Just proceed forward… forward, forward, forward.”
For more information on local resources, visit soclosetohomeless.org.