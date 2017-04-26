S.O. Close to Homeless: Part Five

Medford, Ore. — NBC5 News is partnering with Access to start a community discussion, and bring you an in-depth look into the lives of people who are homeless, have been homeless, or who are very close to it. In week five, we’re meeting Melissa Fernandez.
“I’m very grateful to all the help I’ve gotten,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez credits that help for getting her into a new apartment, just last week. She says Access, the Maslow Project and others took a chance on her.
“They’re willing to help, but they want to know that you’re willing to make those steps,” Fernandez explained.
Fernandez fulfilled their checklists and requirements, in exchange for a helping hand. Now on the job hunt, she says her new home has only strengthened her motivation. But three years ago, it wasn’t something she could have even imagined.
“I was in a marriage for a long time, it was not a good thing, and it ended sourly,” Fernandez said. “I kind of went downhill after that.”
With no where else to go, Fernandez turned to the street, and became involved in drugs and crime.
“I could feel that there was something greater, something more than feeling high off the drugs or having to numb the pain, there was a higher power that could take that away, and He has been moving and growing in me everyday,” Fernandez said.
With help from the Jerusalem Center Church, Fernandez was able to get sober. It was then that she started reaching out to local organizations for help.
After applying for housing, she was able to get into an apartment last Fall, and live with her teenage daughter again. But their new sense of stability was short lived.
“I was working seasonal, then I was laid off, and then the day after the lay off, there was a fire in one of the apartments,” Fernandez said. “It left all of us, 11 units, 11 families homeless.”
Forced to leave, Fernandez and her daughter turned to church family and motels, paid for by Access and other local organizations.
Fernandez was placed at the top of the list with Rogue Retreat, but found her new apartment first.
“We had a lot of support, I would say without that, we would probably not be where we are today,” Fernandez stated.
Now she’s hoping to be an inspiration to those still struggling on the street.
“The biggest thing I can express to anybody, is you have to stay positive, you have to stay positive,” Fernandez said.
And to those who have never experienced homelessness, she has another message.
“Just be grateful for the little things that you have, even if they look little to you, they’re super big to the people that don’t have them,” Fernandez said.
Her goal is to become a social worker, and help people overcome the obstacles she has. For more information on the local resources available, visit soclosetohomeless.org.