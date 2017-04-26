Mt. Shasta man arrested on child porn, sexual abuse charges

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – A Mt. Shasta man was arrested after police say he was found uploading pornographic images of an underage victim to the internet.
The Mt. Shasta Police Department started an investigation in November after being notified by the Sacramento Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that there was a computer in Mt. Shasta being used to upload child pornography.
Police said the investigation led them to a home in the 1100 block of Oak Street in Mt. Shasta.
Detectives were able to locate an underage victim and evidence to support that 61-year-old James Warren White had been continuously sexually abused since he was 10-year-old.
On April 26, police arrested White. He was booked on numerous charges including possession of child pornography, lewd or lascivious acts on a child, oral copulation, contact with minor to commit sexual offense and continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Police White may have additional victims. If you have any information about this case, call Officer Judd Hembree at (530)926-7540.