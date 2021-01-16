Home
Sacred Heart Catholic School welcomes students back to fully in-person learning

Sacred Heart Catholic School welcomes students back to fully in-person learning

Local News , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore.– One Medford private school is welcoming students back Tuesday.

Sacred Heart Catholic School in downtown Medford says its implementing in person learning for the first time in nearly a year on Tuesday.

Sacred Heart’s new principal, Sharon Levesque, says its an exciting time.

Levesque said, “It has been a challenge, this experience, but I wanted the challenge. So I pretty much dove in headfirst and we are surviving.”

Levesque says the school will offer fully in-person learning for all grades, that’s pre school through 8th grade.

Classes will go from 8 am to 3 pm.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »