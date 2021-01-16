Sacred Heart Catholic School welcomes students back to fully in-person learning

MEDFORD, Ore.– One Medford private school is welcoming students back Tuesday.
Sacred Heart Catholic School in downtown Medford says its implementing in person learning for the first time in nearly a year on Tuesday.
Sacred Heart’s new principal, Sharon Levesque, says its an exciting time.
Levesque said, “It has been a challenge, this experience, but I wanted the challenge. So I pretty much dove in headfirst and we are surviving.”
Levesque says the school will offer fully in-person learning for all grades, that’s pre school through 8th grade.
Classes will go from 8 am to 3 pm.
