Sanctuary One and “Bring the farm to you” online lessons

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Local non-profit, Sanctuary One, has a new online campaign called, “Bring the farm to you” with posts of videos with lesson plans and resources for parents who are helping their children learn at home.
Executive Director, Megan Flowers, said it all started because Sanctuary One was forced to close its doors to the public due to the governor’s order surrounding “essential businesses.”
“We’re really looking at how can we be a resource for not just our youth, but the parents who are at home, the grandparents who might be watching the kiddos and help them be as interested or engaged in learning as the kiddos,” Flowers said.
They will post two lessons each week with staff currently looking at upgrading equipment to enhance the viewer’s experience.