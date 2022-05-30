Central Point students place more than 23k flags at E.P. cemetery, ahead of first public ceremony since 2019

Anthony Carter
EAGLE POINT, Ore — Students from Scenic Middle School in Central Point, are continuing a decades-long tradition of honoring veterans laid to rest at Eagle Point National Cemetery.

Students spent the day Friday, placing more than 23,000 flags at the cemetery. Brad Eaton, principal of the middle school, said the school has been participating in the activity for more than two-decades.

“I’m just really proud,” Eaton said. “I think our kids are really proud to keep this tradition going, and honor our veterans this way.”

Eaton said he thinks its impactful on students like eight-grader Anthony Ramos.

“It means a lot that my school is doing this for everyone that served.” said Ramos.

A public ceremony will be held at the cemetery on Monday – the first since 2019.

The ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by a flyover from the 173rd fighter wing around 11:10 a.m.

