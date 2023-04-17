ScienceWorks hosting talk with NASA scientist on Mars Curiosity rover

ASHLAND, Ore. – ScienceWorks is inviting a senior NASA scientist to speak about their work on the Mars Curiosity rover this week.

The project scientist for the Curiosity rover, Ashwin Vasavada will speak about his years working at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, as well as Curiosity’s discoveries and accomplishments during its 11 years on the red planet.

Curiosity continues to roam Mars to this day, discovering more and more about its history.

“Having figures like this come and be part of our community and talk about what they do, is entirely along the lines of ScienceWorks’ goals to connect our community and serve as the launch pad for the next generation of NASA scientists and community leaders,” said Arron Moffatt, Executive Director at ScienceWorks.

ScienceWorks is inviting people of all ages to the free talk this Thursday, April 20th at 2:30 pm.

Following the talk, next weekend science works is partnering with the rogue valley symphony to present the Celestial Pathways concert series. Featuring Gustav Holst’s, The Planets.

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm at the Craterian Theater in Medford and Sunday at 3 pm at the Grants Pass Performing Arts Center.

