Honor Flight returns to a huge welcome home

MEDFORD, Ore. – Dozens of Korean and Vietnam war veterans returned home on Sunday after taking part in an Honor Flight to the nation’s capital, this week.
The non-profit takes wartime veterans to Washington D.C. at no cost to the veterans so they can visit the war memorials built to honor them.
“We need to let our veterans know, of all ages know that they are appreciated. So this is one tiny little payback that we can give them for their years of service and sacrifice,” said Gail Yakopapz, Treasurer for Honor Flights.
For many of the veterans on the trip, this was the first time they were able to visit the memorials in D.C.
“It was just a chance of a lifetime it really was, at our age to do something like this was just fantastic,” said Jim Scroggins, Vietnam Veteran.
On Sunday afternoon, their families and members of the community gathered at MFR to welcome them home.
Vietnam veteran Ed Hill said seeing everyone lined up at the airport to greet them, was a highlight of the trip.
“The most awesome thing in the whole trip was the recognition and the thank yous that we got, from little kids, coming up and saying thank you for your service,” said Ed Hill, Vietnam Veteran.
Hill said when he came back from Vietnam, things were very different and there was no big welcome home, so it was great to have one all these years later in the Rogue Valley.
Honor Flights is run mostly off of donations. If you want to contribute, you can do so here.
