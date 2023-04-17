Honor Flight returns to a huge welcome home

For many of the veterans on the trip, this was the first time they were able to visit the memorials in D.C.

“It was just a chance of a lifetime it really was, at our age to do something like this was just fantastic,” said Jim Scroggins, Vietnam Veteran.

On Sunday afternoon, their families and members of the community gathered at MFR to welcome them home.

Vietnam veteran Ed Hill said seeing everyone lined up at the airport to greet them, was a highlight of the trip.