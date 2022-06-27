Search continues for missing Siskiyou County man

MCCLOUD, Calif. – Search and rescue teams are still looking for missing McCloud man Terry Knight.

On Saturday, search teams found Knight’s mountain bike, helmet, and some of his clothing near Mud Creek. That’s northeast of McCloud Mill.

Immediately, more rescue crews were sent along the area for a grid search.

A CHP helicopter also joined in the efforts, But with no success.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday morning, they had multiple K9 teams looking for Knight.

Officials say he was last seen Wednesday heading north on Broadway Avenue in McCloud at 9:12 a.m.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police.