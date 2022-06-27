Amtrak train derails in rural Missouri

MENDON, Mo. (CNN) – Authorities are assessing the damage of a train derailment in rural Missouri.

Several cars on an Amtrak train flipped on their side after the train collided with a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon.

Authorities say there are multiple fatalities and at least 50 people hurt.

There were an estimated 243 passengers on board the train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Local authorities are on the scene and Amtrak says it has also deployed resources.

Mendon is about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City.