Major crash closes I-84 near Portland

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. – A large stretch of Interstate 84 was shut down Monday due to a major crash.

Oregon State Police said at about 6:45 a.m. Monday, a semi-truck hauling a crane boom and flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew.

The truck plowed through a concrete barrier, jackknifed, and rolled onto its side before catching fire.

About 200 gallons of fuel, oil, and antifreeze leaked from the truck after the crash.

The 37-year-old driver of the truck escaped minor injuries.

OSP said the pavement was gouged in places that will need to be repaired before the freeway reopens.

As of 1:00 p.m. Monday, I-84 was closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River.

For the latest updates, visit http://www.tripcheck.com