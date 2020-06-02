Search for missing teen called off along the Oregon Coast

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – Rescue crews in Coos County have called off the search for a missing teenage boy.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said around 8:00 Sunday night, 17-year-old Ian Spaulding was climbing rocks near Norton Gulch when he slipped and fell into the ocean.
Witnesses say he hit his head and was going in and out of consciousness in the water.
The U.S. Coast Guard searched the area throughout the night with a helicopter and a boat Spaulding couldn’t be found.
Over 100 volunteers came out Monday to look for the teen, but they were also unable to find him.
Because of the rough waters, the sheriff’s office has called off the search Monday afternoon.