ServiceMaster of Medford teaming up with American Red Cross for blood drive

MEDFORD, Ore. — ServiceMaster in Medford is teaming up with the American Red Cross for an upcoming blood drive.
The blood drive will be at the ServiceMaster building located at 531 Parsons Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29th.
Walk-ins are welcome but people have the option of pre-registering for the drive, as well.
If you’re interested in giving blood, visit the ‘ServiceMaster of Medford’ Facebook page for more details.
