Pheasant Field Farms kicks off Harvest Festival, opens for fall season

MEDFORD, Ore. — Pheasant Field Farms is open for the fall season!
It’s kicking things off with its annual Harvest Festival and night time corn maze. This is the 17th year the farm is open and inviting families to join in on the activities provided.
It’s offering 3 different 2.5 hour-long sessions on Saturdays and Sundays to help manage crowds and wait times.
Visitors are allowed unlimited access to the corn maze, pumpkin patches, animal exhibit, hayrides, and more on the 20-acre farm.
Co-Owner of the farm, Rick Reno, says he and his family come up with fun activities for the Harvest Festival each spring.
“When my wife and I started this, one of the things we were hoping to accomplish is to let families experience the farm and build some traditions just like we did with our kids,” said Reno.
Tickets for admission into the farm can be purchased online at pheasantfieldsfarm.com.
Tickets online cost $12 per person. The on-site cost is $13 per person.
