Sew Creative hands out hundreds of quilts to fire victims

ASHLAND, Ore. — Sew Creative in Ashland is collecting donated quilts to hand out to people affected by the Almeda and South Obenchain fire victims.
Quilts from as far away as New York and North Carolina are getting shipped in along with cards of hope and love.
One woman donated a hand-stitched quilt she worked on over the course of 30 years.
Store employees hand out between 50 and 100 quilts every day.
“There is something about snuggling under a quilt that makes people feel safe,” store owner, Karen Bates, said. “It’s not that they’re going to keep you so warm (they’re not that thick like comforters) … they’ll help a little, but wrapping yourself up in a quilt just feels like home,” she added.
“A lot of the people coming to get quilts are looking for something their mother or grandmother made. It’s also an escape from things in their life. They open the quilt, get to look at them all and find one that speaks to them. For me, it’s important the person who gets the quilt is the one who picks the quilt because you never know which quilt is going to speak to you until you see what’s here,” Bates said.
The store has given out over 500 total and hopes everyone who needs a quilt can get one.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.