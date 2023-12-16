Sherm’s Markets donates truckload of food to ACCESS for the hungry

MEDFORD, Ore.- Sherm’s Markets once again donated a truckload of food to ACCESS to help feed food insecure people in the community.

According to ACCESS, this year marks the Olsrud family’s 25th year donating to the organization. The truck had about 23,000 lbs. of food.

One out of every five people in Jackson County rely on ACCESS for food. ACCESS says this collaboration is one of the things they look forward to most every year.

“We have 34 pantries in the community, and that food goes out there for people,” ACCESS’ Food Programs Director Marcee Champion told NBC5, “At this time of year, when people are really feeling that need, maybe more than the rest of the year”.

ACCESS says with the cost of groceries today, the food they provide in their pantries is much needed and thoroughly appreciated. Plus, all donations made to their new warehouse stays local. Anyone interested in donating or learning more can go to ACCESS’ website.

