Nightmares on the Rogue opening Christmas themed haunted house

MEDFORD, Ore.- Anyone looking for something different to do this holiday season can go check out a haunted house.

Nightmares on the Rogue is opening a Christmas themed haunted house. Their special spooky attraction, called “Santa’s Haunted Coal Mine”, is happening right on Front Street in Medford. The haunted house features spooks and scares from villains of Christmas’ past like an evil Frosty the Snowman and Rudolf. Though there is no age limit for the event, one of the owners says it’s not for the faint of heart.

“It is scary, but a fun time,” Nightmares on the Rogue Co-owner Devin Price told NBC5, “We’ll have kids go through and have a great time and we’ll have adults come through and scream and cry at the end”.

This haunted house is open from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm December 15th, 16th, 17th, 23rd, and 24th. General admission tickets are sold for $15, but they are also partnering with The Nightmare Chamber’s “Slay Ride” for a double feature. The “Frights on Front” combo ticket is thirty dollars. Tickets can be bought on the Frights on Front website or the Nightmares on the Rogue website.

