Shooting in Ruch leads to arrest

RUCH, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a shooting that happened in Ruch on December 31st.

Just before 12:30 pm, police say they received a call for a gunshot victim being transported to the hospital and a potentially armed suspect at the location of the shooting.

Police say when they responded to the 400 block of China Gulch Road, the suspect was taken into custody without incident just after 1 pm.

The victim is in stable condition, according to officials. JCSO has launched an investigation into the incident.