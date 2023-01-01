Remembering broadcasting pioneer Barbara Walters

MEDFORD, Ore. – One day after Barbara Walters’ passing, many around the world are remembering the broadcasting pioneer.

Patsy Smullin, our station’s owner, sat down with Walters some years ago. During that interview, Walters discussed the perception that she had it all.

“I talk more about my personal life than I used to because I want people to realize that none of us has it all. Life works, how God works, whatever happens in very strange ways, none of us have it all. And if we don’t have a lot of troubles, we create them,” said Walters.

