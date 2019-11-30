Shoppers join in on Black Friday frenzy

After finishing their plates and giving thanks Thursday, some bargain hunters hit the sales right away.
“Eat dinner and then it’s shopping, so it’s part of my Thanksgiving for me. It’s like eat, get all strong to go shopping and then head out the door,” Jadyn Bass-Gouge, Ashland resident, said.
Others are just getting started, having dedicated turkey day to family.
“We don’t shop on Thursday, we are very traditional. Thanksgiving is just for family and so we wait and get up early in the morning on Black Friday and we go shopping,” Rhonda Misner, Grants Passs resident, said.
Shoppers enjoyed deep discounts of 40 percent off or more on everything from electronics to clothing. While some were snagging some sweet deals for themselves, a majority of shoppers had others in mind.
“I spend like half my allowance on my family every Christmas,” Cole Johannes, Medford resident.
“I get to buy stuff for my family and that’s the whole point that I think Black Friday is for,” Cole Johannes, Medford resident, said.
“We make a commitment every year that we don’t shop for ourselves after October. Nobody gets to shop for themselves after October to make sure if you want something, we’d like to get it for you,” Misner said.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.