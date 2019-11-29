“Please praise cops for not shooting her,” jury writes after DUII trial

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — A 12 person jury wrote a note to the deputies involved in a DUII case earlier this year.
In January, 19-year-old Shayna Stanford was arrested after refusing to pull over for a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy.
According to JCSO, a deputy attempted to stop an SUV in Jacksonville around 3:30 AM, when the driver sped off. The deputy followed the SUV to a home on Humbug Creek Road where the driver then got out of the car and ran into the house before returning to the doorway with what looked like a rifle. Stanford was taken into custody after 15 minutes of negotiations. The sheriff’s office says the SKS-style rifle turned out to be a pellet gun.
Stanford went to trial in November. On Wednesday, November 27, a jury found Stanford guilty on two counts of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, Menacing, and Resisting Arrest.
While delivering their verdict, the jury wrote a note to the judge presiding over the case, asking him to thank the deputies involved. The note stated, “Please praise cops for not shooting her. From every juror.”
Stanford was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 18 months of supervised probation.