Sinkhole in Brookings causing traffic to be detoured

BROOKINGS, Ore. — Drivers along Oak Street in Brookings will need to take an alternate route Thursday evening. This after a sinkhole caused the roadway to cave in between Chetco Avenue and Spruce Street.

According to the city, crews with the Public Works Department along with Tidewater Contractors are working on the sinkhole. It says the hole was caused by a collapsed sewer main.

A detour is currently in place and the city hopes to reopen Oak Street on Friday afternoon.

