Klamath Falls drug dealer arrested after active investigation

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — An upper-level drug dealer is facing several charges after being arrested in Klamath Falls Wednesday.

According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, 66-year-old Mattio Zanotto had been under investigation by the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team or BINET. On Wednesday that investigation let to Zanotto’s arrest at his residence in the 7600 block of Booth Road.

During the investigation, BINET has served warrants and conducted searches at various locations in Klamath County. These searches led investigators to Zanotto’s residence where they believed he was in possession of a large amount of meth intended for sale. During their search, officers seized 3.57 pounds of meth, cash they believed Zonatto received for selling meth, and evidence of distribution of a controlled substance.

Police say the investigation is currently ongoing.

Zonatto was lodged at the Klamath County Jail on several charges including Unlawful Possession, Delivery and Manufacture of a Controlled Substance as well as Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Possession, Delivery and Manufacture of a Controlled Substance.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.