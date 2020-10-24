Siskiyou Co. Red Cross says it won’t evict evacuees

YREKA, Cali. – Happy Camp, Cali. evacuees are working with the Red Cross in Siskiyou Co.
Red Cross tells NBC5 it wants to keep lines of communication open between the agency and fire survivors.
The way the organization is doing so is by asking evacuees to check-in with the front desk of their hotel or motel every day.
“Red Cross is not going to kick someone out because of whatever reason at this moment. What we don’t want to do is pay for hotel rooms where our clients already checked out,” said Nuriddin Ziyadinov, Chapter Executive for Northern California Red Cross.
The Red Cross said once FEMA has implemented a long-term disaster relief plan in Siskiyou Co. it will transition out of the community and let FEMA take over.
The Red Cross is currently looking for volunteers. Click HERE for more information.
