Truck crashes into Providence Medford Medical Center

MEDFORD, Ore.– A scary scene at Providence Medford Medical Center this afternoon was caused by a man driving a pick up truck. Providence spokesperson Julie Denney said the pavilion on the west side of the hospital was damaged when a man drove intentionally through the glass doors, and down the hallway.
Denney said nobody was injured in the accident. She said that area of the hospital is closed to the public. The rest of the hospital is operating normally.
Medford Police said damage amounts are pending, as well as criminal charges. It said the man was having a mental health crisis. His identity has not yet been released.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.