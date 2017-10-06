Siskiyou Co., Calif. — For months, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has been serving search warrants on illegal marijuana grows. On Thursday, they were assisted by California Highway Patrol and the National Guard on 19 raids.
Officials said in the past couple weeks, they’ve served 50 warrants on grows. According to Sergeant Mike Gilley, that is much more than normal.
“This area has just exploded with gardens, it seems to be getting more and more every year,” Sgt. Gilley said. “We hit these ones and then sometimes they get replanted a week or two later.”
Deputies said each grow usually holds at least one-hundred plants. They said majority of the marijuana is getting shipped to the East Coast, where plants rake in $5,000-$6,000 each. For one garden, that can yield around $550,000.
