Siskiyou Co. Supervisors asks for rehearing on Klamath dam removal

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. —Four hydroelectric dams in the Klamath River, are under new ownership. However, Siskiyou County is against the decision to remove the dams.

The lower Klamath project is now owned by the Klamath River Renewal Corporation. Siskiyou County says it’s asking for a rehearing on dam removal.

The recent deal is between the state and Pacificorp, the parent company of Pacific Power. The transfer includes about 8,000 acres of property, associated with the dams.

“In regards to the dam removal is the firefighting, the capacity those damns provide in the water storage, the last several years have been devastating wildfires in the area and the dams were providing water for planes and helicopters to dip out of the dams also they provide a tax base,” said Brandon Criss, Siskiyou County Supervisor District 1.

Siskiyou County says it remains proactive in finding solutions, to benefit the fisheries and agriculture in the Klamath Basin.

The county is waiting for scheduling for the rehearing.

