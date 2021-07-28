Non-profits say resources are available to community after Redemption Ridge closure

MEDFORD, Ore—Some community groups are worried about the loss of an organization that supports sex trafficking victims. NBC5 News first told you about Redemption Ridge closing its doors Tuesday night.
Community Works is another nonprofit that does similar work. The agency works to empower anyone impacted by domestic and sexual violence. It says despite the loss of a local non-profit, there still are many resources out there for people.
“While redemption ridge is closing, there are opportunities in this community to get services that are so critical to their needs are available from us 24-7,” said Community Works Executive Director, Barbara Johnson
The Community Works helpline is 541-779-4357.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.