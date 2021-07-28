Home
Non-profits say resources are available to community after Redemption Ridge closure

Non-profits say resources are available to community after Redemption Ridge closure

Local News Top Stories ,

MEDFORD, Ore—Some community groups are worried about the loss of an organization that supports sex trafficking victims. NBC5 News first told you about Redemption Ridge closing its doors Tuesday night.

Community Works is another nonprofit that does similar work. The agency works to empower anyone impacted by domestic and sexual violence. It says despite the loss of a local non-profit, there still are many resources out there for people.

“While redemption ridge is closing, there are opportunities in this community to get services that are so critical to their needs are available from us 24-7,” said Community Works Executive Director, Barbara Johnson

The Community Works helpline is 541-779-4357.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »