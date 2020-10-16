Siskiyou county residents will not receive federal aid for Slater Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — The Trump administration has denied California’s request for disaster relief to help with losses from recent wildfires.
In early September, the state asked for a major presidential disaster declaration.
Late Thursday night, President Trump denied that request.
It would have provided money to help pay for damage caused by six fires that burned hundreds of thousands of acres in the Golden State. Among those six was the Slater fire which is burning in Siskiyou County.
The Slater fire tore through the town of Happy Camp and destroyed over 497 structures. As of early Friday morning, it’s 80% contained.
California Governor Gavin Newsom says the fires have cost the state $229 million this year. The fires have also caused 31 deaths.
The state plans to appeal the rejection for financial aid.
