Klamath Falls dog park opening delayed

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The opening of a new off-leash dog park in Klamath Falls has been delayed until next year.
The city said the dog park will be located south of Kit Carson Park. It will reportedly feature a large fenced area for dogs with a separate area for small dogs to play.
According to officials, the city hoped to open the park this fall. However, construction damaged the lawn, so the opening of the dog park has been postponed until next spring or summer so new grass can mature.
For more information and updates, visit http://www.facebook.com/kfallsdpa