Medford City Council votes on homelessness system action plan

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford City Council met tonight, and the discussion mainly concerned one issue, in one form or another: homelessness in the Rogue Valley.
Several people gave public comment at the meeting concerning the topic, and the city council unanimously voted yes to their proposal.
Medford City’s Homeless System Action Plan, headed by city planner Angela Durant, contains two major points.
The first is affordable housing, and possibly expanding the city’s urban campground. The second, is crisis intervention for altercations that deal with mental illness.
“What we’re talking about tonight is a reflection of how far we’ve come as a region and I feel like it’s a great thing to look back on, and feel proud about,” says Durant.
Durant says a Eugene-based program called Cahoots, would serve as the external resource for Medford, along with the rest of the county.
She says the 24-7 mobile crisis intervention program’s acronym stands for ‘crisis assistance helping out on the streets.’
The city says more decisions will be made on the matter shortly.
