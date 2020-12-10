Ski shop’s business depends on mother nature

MEDFORD, Ore —Mt. Ashland is not the only place waiting for snow to fall, Rogue Ski Shop in Medford, says much of it’s business depends on the weather.
The shop says it has to budget most of the year, in order to prepare for slower seasons.
However, the shop says it has good foot traffic coming into the shop right now, as people are getting ready to enjoy the snow.
“It is weather dependent and we can experience up and downs of 20 to 30 percent, and we don’t have any control over it because it’s the snow, if there’s snow, there’s people coming in and if there’s no snow, there’s no sales,” says Rogue Ski Shop owner.
The ski shop says the ski industry should be healthy this year, but ultimately it will depend on the level of snow fall.
