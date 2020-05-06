Small businesses opening against ‘Stay-at-Home’ order

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Dusty’s Deals and G Street Marketplace in Grants Pass are just a couple non-essential businesses that reopened Tuesday.
Randall Balero, Co-Owner of Dusty’s Deals says this isn’t a political stand against the governor, but with bills and rent due he felt reopening was necessary to keep afloat financially.
“It’s time to open. I mean a lot of the small businesses here, that’s our livelihood. That’s how we make our living,” said Balero.
Some people were already out shopping.
“More power to the people man. That’s my thoughts,” said small business supporter, Rachel Gantenbein.
Each re-opened business NBC5 spoke with, said they are taking steps to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“I’m using all the protection I can. We have wipes and stuff to clean everything. When I’m moving stuff, I’m cleaning it,” said Balero.
Many businesses are also limiting the amount of customers within the shop, while also asking people to keep their distance from each other.
“It helps people feel safe, it makes me feel safe,” said Balero.
Whatever the legal risks, some people say they are making an effort to support these small businesses during this time.
“I think we should all take a stand and reopen our businesses,” said Gantenbein, “It’s everybody’s choice. It’s a free country we should be able to make our decisions.”
According to Governor Brown’s Stay-at-Home order, businesses that do not comply could face a class C misdemeanor, jail time, and/ or a fine up to $1250.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]