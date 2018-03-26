Smoke alarm recall

Home
Nearly half a million smoke alarms are being recalled throughout the nation.

Model numbers PI2010 and PI9010 made by Kidde could fail to alert you of a fire.

It’s due to a yellow cap that may have been left on the smoke sensor during manufacturing.

Fire district 3 is now urging all home-owners to check your alarms.

“Go ahead and take your smoke alarm off the wall, make sure that it doesn’t have a yellow cap that’s potentially disrupting one of the sensors. At that time, too, make sure that if you have a battery in it, make sure that it’s up to date and it’s changed annually. And then also make sure that it’s still within that 10-year time frame,” Fire District 3’s Ashley Blakely said.

If you are in need of a smoke alarm and live within the Fire District 3 service area, you can get one for free from the fire department.

