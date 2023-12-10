Snowfall increasing slowly but surely in Mt. Ashland

Posted by Maximus Osburn December 9, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – Mt. Ashland isn’t opening like it hoped to, today (12/9/2023); but it is getting more snow.

According to Friday’s (12/8/2023) mountain report, Mt. Ashland has received 15 inches of snow in the last seven days.

That’s not enough to open just yet, but with student’s Christmas break coming up in about a week, it gives the mountain a base that staff are hoping will increase.

General Manager, Andrew Gast said,

“We’re going to open as soon as we can and we don’t have snow making up here, so mother nature is the thing that decides. We really need about 24 inches of a good solid base in order for us to open.”

Staff say they will continue to take things day by day.

To stay updated on mountain conditions and opening dates, go to their website.

Maximus Osburn
