SO Goodwill holds last job fair in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore – Southern Oregon Goodwill is holding their last job fair in Medford on Monday.
There will be nine employers at the job fair ranging from food service to health care, including Cartwright’s Market and Trinity Homecare. It’s open to applicants of all ages and experience levels seeking full-time, part-time and seasonal work.
“It is one of our ways to fulfill our mission to enable employment by providing opportunities for local job seekers to meet with local hiring managers,” Julie Fletcher, Southern Oregon Goodwill, said.
Goodwill recommends applicants bring resumes, dress professionally and be prepared to interview on the spot. The job fair will be held at the Goodwill job connection office on West Jackson St. in Medford on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
