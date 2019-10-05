Home
Working Cats program gives feral cats new homes and purpose

PHOENIX, Ore. — Friends of the Animal Shelter are working to give feral cats a new home and a purpose.

The working cats program takes in feral adult cats who may not be socialized and spays or neuters them. They then find them new homes on a property as pest control. These properties are anything from a winery or orchard to a working farm.

“We pair up our feral cats that would otherwise be euthanized and give them an opportunity to be productive and helpful,” Jackson County Animal Services Manager, Barbara Talbert said.

Right now FOTAS can only take in about four cats at a time but they’re working to build up a list of places where cats like this could be helpful. If you have a cat or if you need a cat you can call the shelter at (541) 774-6651.

