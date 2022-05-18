So. Oregon adds wildfire detection cameras

SOUTHERN OREGON, —As fire season approaches, we’re learning two new wildfire monitoring cameras are now in southern Oregon.

The University of Oregon Hazards Lab focuses on real-time monitoring of natural hazards, like wildfires. Through its Alert Wildfire Camera Detection System, it can deploy high-resolution cameras on top of structures, to show an effective view of a scene.

Selected locations are based on the need to see land, that is subject to fire hazards. Southern Oregon’s two cameras are at Baldy Mountain, above Talent, and Long Mountain, in Eagle Point.

“We think it’s really important that folks can look around and see the live video feeds of those cameras to see the statuses to see where the experts are pointing the cameras to and what’s going on and playback time-lapse to kinda see how the event is progressing along,” said Leland O’Driscoll, Assoc. Director, U of O Hazardous Lab.

The public, as well as ODF’s detection center, can access the cameras.

To view the cameras, visit alertwildfire.org