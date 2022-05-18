So. Oregon adds wildfire detection cameras

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King May 17, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —As fire season approaches, we’re learning two new wildfire monitoring cameras are now in southern Oregon.

The University of Oregon Hazards Lab focuses on real-time monitoring of natural hazards, like wildfires. Through its Alert Wildfire Camera Detection System, it can deploy high-resolution cameras on top of structures, to show an effective view of a scene.

Selected locations are based on the need to see land, that is subject to fire hazards. Southern Oregon’s two cameras are at Baldy Mountain, above Talent, and Long Mountain, in Eagle Point.

“We think it’s really important that folks can look around and see the live video feeds of those cameras to see the statuses to see where the experts are pointing the cameras to and what’s going on and playback time-lapse to kinda see how the event is progressing along,” said Leland O’Driscoll, Assoc. Director, U of O Hazardous Lab.

The public, as well as ODF’s detection center, can access the cameras.

To view the cameras, visit alertwildfire.org

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content