SOHumane Society sees an increase in pet returns

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Humane Society is seeing an increase in pet returns. This comes after the eviction moratorium was lifted statewide.

SOHumane told NBC5 News they have seen an increase in both cat and dog returns. The reason, the agency said many pet owners have a lack of resources.

“Our cat rooms and kitten rooms are still full and our dog kennels are full as well. Hopefully, we’ll get some adoptions and get everyone home so we can help the folks out there who are needing to bring their pets in,” said

SOHumane said they understand giving up your pet is the last thing any pet owner wants to do. It said they are willing to help if need be.

The Jackson County Animal Shelter said while it’s not seeing a major increase in pet returns. The agency is seeing pet owners having difficulty finding places that accept dogs and cats.