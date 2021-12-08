Toys for Tots accepting donations to spread holiday cheer

Katie Streit
Posted by Katie Streit December 7, 2021

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – It’s that time of year again. The time to help families who may not be able to afford presents for their kids this year.

The Josephine County’s Toys for Tots is accepting both unwrapped toys and monetary donations. All contributions go to spreading Christmas cheer for everyone this year.

“Buying for very young kids is very easy. The shelves kinda pull you to them. However, one thing that we want to mention to people and want the community to know is don’t forget about the teen because they are included in this,” said

There are over 80 donation spots in Josephine County.

The toy giveaway is for low-income families residing in Josephine County & the Rogue River/Wimer area with children 1-18 years of age. Families must pre-register to be a part of the event.

Click HERE for more information about the program.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Katie Streit
Katie Streit
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university's political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster's Foundation. Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]