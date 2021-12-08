Toys for Tots accepting donations to spread holiday cheer

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – It’s that time of year again. The time to help families who may not be able to afford presents for their kids this year.

The Josephine County’s Toys for Tots is accepting both unwrapped toys and monetary donations. All contributions go to spreading Christmas cheer for everyone this year.

“Buying for very young kids is very easy. The shelves kinda pull you to them. However, one thing that we want to mention to people and want the community to know is don’t forget about the teen because they are included in this,” said

There are over 80 donation spots in Josephine County.

The toy giveaway is for low-income families residing in Josephine County & the Rogue River/Wimer area with children 1-18 years of age. Families must pre-register to be a part of the event.

Click HERE for more information about the program.