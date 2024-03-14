SoHumane’s 7th Annual Kitten Shower

MEDFORD, Ore.- SoHumane is holding its 7th Annual Kitten Shower from March 17th to the 23rd.

Estrella Cervantes, Operations Manager for Southern Oregon Humane Society, says its Annual Kitten Shower is hosted in preparation for an increased number of kittens coming into the humane society. She says when the weather starts to warm up, cats go into heat and a surplus of kittens are born. She says it takes a lot of help to make sure these kitties are happy and healthy.

“It does seem like we get more in, but we take about 4 to 600 kittens in a year, and it seems to just keep going up,” Cervantes said, “Just like a baby shower, we’re here to say ‘hey, we need fosters and we need supplies to make sure these guys are taken care of'”.

The adoption center is open every day from 12:00 to 5:00 pm. If you want to help SoHumane take care of these fuzzy friends, you can check out its website.

