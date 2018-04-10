SOU discusses student safety

ASHLAND, Ore. — Southern Oregon University is talking with students about how the school gets the word out about threats to student safety.
The forums are in response to an incident last month where a threatening note was found in a campus building. Some students were not happy with how the situation was handled.
The Director of Campus Public Safety hopes people leave knowing more about how the school responds.
“It’d be text message, it’d be e-mail, it’d be, y’know, automatic posts on our Facebook, on our web — post page, Twitter accounts get activated and everything. So, we try to do a blanket-wide — we even have external speakers that messages go out,” described Director of Public Safety Fred Creek.
“It’s a little startling at first, but you kind of learn to trust people in charge and who have authority.” described freshman Victora Mallett, who has received an alert in the past.
If you missed tonight’s forum, the school is joining Ashland Police in hosting active shooter training next month in the Ashland library.